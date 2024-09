Dylan Browne McMonagle took a 145/1 triple at Punchestown today to increase his win total for the season to 30.

He won the opening race on 100/30 shot Amangani with trainer Joseph O’Brien.

An hour later, Dylan was back in the winners enclosure on Proleek Prince, this time under trainer Michael Rice and the third victory came on the O’Brien trained Shavasi at 11/4.

It’s Dylan’s second win this year on Shavasi while it was first for both Amangani and Proleek Prince.