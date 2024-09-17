171 without power in Ballyshannon

Over 170 homes and businesses are without power in Ballyshannon.
ESB crews are working to restore the power to the area.
he fault was first reported around 2:20 PM this afternoon with a view to restoring electricity by 6 o’clock this evening.
