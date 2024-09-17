Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Report confirms major shortage in availability of student accommodation

A new report shows there are three applications for every student bed on university campuses.

High construction costs means more accommodation isn’t being built.

This report, entitled ‘Funding the Future’, found accommodation in universities was oversubscribed by 29,773 applications for the last academic year.

This means there were three applications for every one student bed.

Those who miss out are forced into the private market, putting pressure on the rental market as a whole.

More student accommodation is clearly needed, but it’s estimated the cost of building a single en suite room in the greater Dublin area is over 200 thousand euro.

Over 11 thousand units within the student sector have received planning permission, but this hasn’t been activated because of the costs involved.

The full report can be accessed HERE

ICMSA-LOGO-GREEN-option-2
News, Audio, Top Stories

ICMSA poll shows farmers’ frustration at levels of rural infrastructural development

17 September 2024
Michael McGrath DCB
News, Top Stories

Michael McGrath named as EU Commissioner for Justice and the Rule of Law

17 September 2024
border killea
Top Stories, News

Shared Ireland Fund should be used to subsidise transport costs for cross border students – McNulty

17 September 2024
Sculpture Ballybofey
News, Top Stories

Ballybofey still has Ireland’s highest urban commercial vacancy rate

17 September 2024
Advertisement

