Ballybofey still has Ireland’s highest urban commercial vacancy rate

The commercial vacancy rate in Donegal has increased once again, and stood at 19.4% at the end of June.

According to EY figures which have been collated and published this morning by Geodirectory, the Donegal figure is the second highest in the country, after Sligo which has a rate of 20.5%.

These figures compare to the national average of 14.4%.

Of the main towns and urban areas in Donegal surveyed by GeoDirectory, Ballybofey had the highest commercial vacancy rate at 33.6%, retaining its unwanted status as the highest urban rate in the country. Conversely, Bundoran had Donegal’s lowest commercial vacancy rate at 13.4%.