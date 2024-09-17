Five drug and drink drivers caught by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit over the weekend

Gardaí have once again urged road users to not drug or drink drive after a worrying number of offences were detected by Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit over the weekend.

Three drivers were caught drink driving 3.5, 7 and 12 times over the legal limit on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening two drivers were arrested in two separate incidents for possession of cannabis and cocaine.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Garda Grainne Doherty warned drivers of the consequences they may face should they choose to drug or drink drive.