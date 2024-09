Gardaí are investigating a burglary at Windmill View, Letterkenny between 12.30 and 12.45 on Friday morning last.

An intruder entered an occupied property via the unlocked front door, and when disturbed, he fled via the back door having stolen a River

Island handbag. The bag did not contain any cash.

Gardai are asking anyone who saw the man or has dash cam footage to contact Letterkenny Garda Station at 074-9167100.