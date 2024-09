Over €1.6 million is being allocated to CHO1 in Budget 2024 to support respite provision.

This is part of a nationwide investment of €15 million announced today by Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte.

The allocation to CHO1 will benefit the counties of Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, and Monaghan.

This represents an 18% increase in respite funding nationwide.