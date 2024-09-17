Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

In  the first hour we hear calls for government action to provide clean air in classrooms. Later we discuss the increasing cost of doing business in the hospitality sector:

This hour includes ‘Community Garda Information’, a tribute to the late Bernard Dillon and reaction from PARC to news that 6,500 people didn’t turn up for their driving test last year:

We are in the garden with Paul, cross over to David James in Salou and have a warning of the dangers of HHC:

News, Sport and Obituaries on Tuesday, September 17th

17 September 2024
171 without power in Ballyshannon

17 September 2024
Search for missing teenager stood down

17 September 2024
100% Redress Councillor hits out at lack of response to email from DCB groups

17 September 2024
