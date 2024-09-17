Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Shared Ireland Fund should be used to subsidise transport costs for cross border students – McNulty

Taoiseach Simon Harris is being urged to use the Government’s Shared Island Fund to subsidise Donegal students travelling to college in the North.

The call has come from Fine Gael Election Candidate John McNulty, following Mr Harris’s visit to Derry yesterday where he delivered a keynote speech at Magee College and announced funding for the Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coast.

Mr McNulty says at present, only students travelling from Donegal to third level colleges in the Republic are entitled to discounted fares, and given the nature of education trends in the county, he believes that should change…………….

