Water mains upgrade completed in Mulroy Bay

Two kilometers of water mains have been successfully replaced along the western shore of Mulroy Bay, between Coole Upper and Cranford, an area known for frequent bursts.

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Program, new water service connections were also installed from the public water main to customers’ properties.

The works, undertaken by Farrans Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann, began in early March and were completed in late summer.

These improvements will significantly reduce water loss and enhance the reliability of the water supply for local residents.