£300m Derry and Strabane City Deal signed

The £300 million Derry and Strabane City Deal has been signed.

The City Deal is aimed at stimulating the economy in the North West and has today, been officially signed off by the North’s Secretary of State, Hilary Benn.

It’s a landmark day for Derry and Strabane with the signing of the £300 million City Deal in Derry’s Guildhall today and comes just days after the UK government announced it was pausing funding for such projects.

A share of the monies will see the establishment of an innovation and data analytics centre in Derry, a DNA museum in Ebrington, a School of Medicine and the regeneration of the City’s riverfront, Strand Road and Walled City areas.

£100 million will be directly invested into Strabane and will go towards delivering a new state-of-the-art regional college, health centre, leisure centre and the regeneration of the town centre.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has described it as a ‘momentous day’ for the people of Strabane.

Meanwhile, the President of Derry Chamber, Greg McCann says ‘the package now pledged to the region, will be truly transformative.’