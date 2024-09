The family of Arlene Arkinson has vowed to never give up hope after the latest search for the teenager’s body was stood down in recent days.

Searches were carried out in the Glenfin area last week.

The 15 year old from Castlederg disappeared after attending a disco in Bundoran over 30 years ago.

On todays Nine til Noon Show, Arlene’s sister, Kathleen Arkinson reissued an appeal for information to help find her sister’s body: