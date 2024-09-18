Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Bereaved Donegal mother says more Gardai are needed on the ground

A Donegal woman whose son was killed by a drink driver believes there is not enough Gardai on the ground to tackle drink and drug driving.

A number of motorists were detected in Donegal over the weekend driving under the influence, one of whom was 12 times over the drink driving limit with Gardai describing the detections as ‘extremely worrying.’

Julie Patton’s 18 year old son, Shane died in 2012 after the car he was driving was hit by an oncoming vehicle being driven by Eamon Lynch from Derry who at the time, had over 480 previous convictions.

She told today’s Nine til Noon Show that tougher sentencing is needed:

