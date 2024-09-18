Derry Chamber CEO hails ‘transformative’ City Deal

The £300 million Derry and Strabane City Deal has been signed.

The City Deal is aimed at stimulating the economy in the North West was officially signed at the Guildhall by the North’s Secretary of State, Hilary Benn.

Derry Chamber is welcoming the signing, saying initiatives such as the regeneration of the Riverfront, Strand Road and Walled City areas in Derry City, and the redevelopment of Strabane town centre will be truly transformative.

Chamber CEO Anna Doherty says this will benefit the whole North West region, and she wants to see work start immediately……….