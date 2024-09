Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision which occurred in Clonmany this evening at 6.20pm.

As a result, the R238 is blocked at Annagh crossroads between Clonmany and Ballyliffin.

Local diversions are in place.

HGVs divert via R244 at Drumfree toward Carndonagh.

There are no details of injuries available at the time.