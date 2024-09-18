Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Investigations ongoing into morning crash in Letterkenny

Investigations are ongoing into a crash in Letterkenny earlier today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two car collision at New Mills Bridge at around 9:05am.

The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.

Breathalyser 2
Bereaved Donegal mother says more Gardai are needed on the ground

18 September 2024
Finn-Valley-Voice-768x1024
Business Matters, Ep 211: Finn Valley Voice newspaper reaches 30 years milestone

18 September 2024
Fahan4
New Residents’ Association in Fahan calling for measures to slow traffic down

18 September 2024
Gardai (1)
Arlene Arkinson's family vow to never give up hope
18 September 2024

18 September 2024
