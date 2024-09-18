Investigations ongoing into morning crash in Letterkenny

Investigations are ongoing into a crash in Letterkenny earlier today.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the two car collision at New Mills Bridge at around 9:05am.
The road was temporarily closed but has since reopened.
