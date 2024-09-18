New Residents’ Association in Fahan calling for measures to slow traffic down

A new Residents’ Association has been formed in Fahan to address a number of local issues, predominantly the speed of traffic going through the village.

Fahan is on the R238, the main route from Donegal and Derry into Buncrana and West Inishowen.

There is a 60 kph speed limit on the two kilometre stretch either side of the village, but residents say its’s not enough, and more needs to be done to slow the traffic down.

Former Senator Catherine Noone lives in Fahan, and is a member of the Residents’ Committee.

She says part of the problem is that people don’t know they are coming in to a village…………..

You can hear the full conversation between Catherine Noone and Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show here –