Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

We hear what the Green Party want to do to address the fact that 1 in 4 children are overweight, there’s tributes to the man killed in a crash in Clonmany, a Councillor wants Ballybofey Garda station opened more and the Ombudsman Ger Deering discusses the amount of younger people being put into Nursing Homes:

We hear about the ‘We don’t want this’ campaign which aims to discourage the filming and sharing of ‘fight videos’. We also hear from a listener who wants to emphasise that Parkinson’s can effect younger people too:

We hear about the hugely successful women’s shed in Letterkenny, Dermott McGee performs live and discusses upcoming Seeger Sessions Revival gigs and a vet thinks the ATU is not a good fit for the recently announced vet school:

IPU National Pharmacy Conference 26th-27th April at Radisson Blu Hotel, Athlone Co. Westmeath. Pictured was President of The Irish Pharmacy Union Tom Murray. Picture Jason Clarke
Donegal pharmacist outlines acute health issues of drug use at Oireachtas Committee on Drug Use

19 September 2024
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 September 2024
Man killed in Clonmany FRTC named locally as Michael Toland

19 September 2024
Fuel prices set to rise again

19 September 2024
