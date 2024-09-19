Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

We hear what the Green Party want to do to address the fact that 1 in 4 children are overweight, there’s tributes to the man killed in a crash in Clonmany, a Councillor wants Ballybofey Garda station opened more and the Ombudsman Ger Deering discusses the amount of younger people being put into Nursing Homes:

We hear about the ‘We don’t want this’ campaign which aims to discourage the filming and sharing of ‘fight videos’. We also hear from a listener who wants to emphasise that Parkinson’s can effect younger people too:

We hear about the hugely successful women’s shed in Letterkenny, Dermott McGee performs live and discusses upcoming Seeger Sessions Revival gigs and a vet thinks the ATU is not a good fit for the recently announced vet school: