A woman has been rescued after being cut off by tide near Portsalon.

Lough Swilly RNLI were tasked by the Malin Head Coast Guard shortly before 7.50pm last night to assist the woman.

A coast guard unit was also on scene and removed the casualty who is said to have been well.

The Inshore Lifeboat was stood down and the crew made their way to Ned’s Point to refuel and make ready for service.

Lough Swilly RNLI is reminding motorists to keep designated parking areas at Ned’s and Buncrana Pier clear.