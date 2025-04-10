Fears for the stability of Letterkenny’s water supply must be addressed – Kelly

People are nervous at the prospect of homes being built in parts of Letterkenny, because they don’t trust the water network.

That was the stark warning from Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly this week at a meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

He said his experience has been that there are bi-annual meetings during which issues are raised with Uisce Eireann officials, but there is little or no progress, and he’s seeking another meeting to discuss these concerns.

Cllr Kelly says with significant housing developments planned in the coming years, including over 170 houses in Ballymacool, there are concerns about the capacity of the water network to handle the increased demand…………..