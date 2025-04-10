Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
McBrearty expresses concern at how defective concrete is being disposed of

Donegal Councillor Frank McBrearty is seeking a report on defective block affected social homes in the Lifford Stranorlar Municipal District, with an emphasis on a number of houses in the St Johnston area.

At an MD meeting this week, he asked why are councillors not being given the test results on houses in council ownership that are being tested, and also sought an update on plans to rehome tenants whose homes will need to be remediated.

Cllr Mc Brearty also raised concerns about where defective blocks from houses being demolished are being brought for disposal.

He says the internal sulphite attack nature of the problems mean such materials cannot be disposed of in landfill……..

