Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Breaking: Former tennis coached jailed for child sex offences in Britain coached at Ballybofey tennis club

A former tennis coach sentenced to six and a half years in prison for multiple child sex offences in Britain is believed to have recently coached in Donegal.

33-year-old, Sean Francis McGranaghan is understood to have coached at Butt Hall Tennis Club, Ballybofey between February 2022 and April 2023.

Mr McGranaghan with an address at Mill Apartments, Dromahair, Co Leitrim was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court by a jury of two counts of attempting sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was jailed for six and a half years.

Detective Inspector David Wells, from South West Regional Organised Crime Unit Online Investigations Team described the former tennis coach as ‘a dangerous individual who has never admitted any liability for his heinous crimes.’

In a statement, Butt Tennis Committee say it would like to ensure all members that there was no indication at this time that any inappropriate behaviour occurred while Mr McGranaghan coached at the club.

The club says it is working to identify the children who attended coaching groups with him and are making every effort to contact the parents of the children in question.

Parents are advised to contact the club directly should they not receive communication by the middle of next week.

Butt Hall Tennis Club say it strictly adheres to all safeguarding measures set out by Sport Ireland and Tennis Ireland, and that Mr McGranaghan had all the necessary Tennis Ireland coaching qualifications, and was Garda vetted when he was recommended to the club by Tennis Ireland.

Concluding the statement, the club says it is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all members (especially children), and thanks members for their cooperation in upholding their standards.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 September 2024
taxi-rank
Top Stories, News

National Transport Authority approves 9% taxi fare increase

20 September 2024
Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for fixed term parliaments for Irish Government

20 September 2024
IMG-20240918-WA0001
News, Top Stories

Approval of new veterinary school in Letterkenny announced

20 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

20 September 2024
taxi-rank
Top Stories, News

National Transport Authority approves 9% taxi fare increase

20 September 2024
Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for fixed term parliaments for Irish Government

20 September 2024
IMG-20240918-WA0001
News, Top Stories

Approval of new veterinary school in Letterkenny announced

20 September 2024
Sean McGranaghan
News, Top Stories

Breaking: Former tennis coached jailed for child sex offences in Britain coached at Ballybofey tennis club

20 September 2024
001c11bb-1440
News, Top Stories

FinTrU to officially open new Letterkenny premises

20 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube