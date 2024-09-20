Breaking: Former tennis coached jailed for child sex offences in Britain coached at Ballybofey tennis club

A former tennis coach sentenced to six and a half years in prison for multiple child sex offences in Britain is believed to have recently coached in Donegal.

33-year-old, Sean Francis McGranaghan is understood to have coached at Butt Hall Tennis Club, Ballybofey between February 2022 and April 2023.

Mr McGranaghan with an address at Mill Apartments, Dromahair, Co Leitrim was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court by a jury of two counts of attempting sexual communication with a child and two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity.

He was jailed for six and a half years.

Detective Inspector David Wells, from South West Regional Organised Crime Unit Online Investigations Team described the former tennis coach as ‘a dangerous individual who has never admitted any liability for his heinous crimes.’

In a statement, Butt Tennis Committee say it would like to ensure all members that there was no indication at this time that any inappropriate behaviour occurred while Mr McGranaghan coached at the club.

The club says it is working to identify the children who attended coaching groups with him and are making every effort to contact the parents of the children in question.

Parents are advised to contact the club directly should they not receive communication by the middle of next week.

Butt Hall Tennis Club say it strictly adheres to all safeguarding measures set out by Sport Ireland and Tennis Ireland, and that Mr McGranaghan had all the necessary Tennis Ireland coaching qualifications, and was Garda vetted when he was recommended to the club by Tennis Ireland.

Concluding the statement, the club says it is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all members (especially children), and thanks members for their cooperation in upholding their standards.