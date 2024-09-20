Bunbeg Coast Guard stood down following search for kayaker in distress

A Bunbeg Coast Guard search was stood down after reports of a kayaker in distress yesterday evening.

They had been tasked by MRCC Malin Head following reports from members of the public of the kayaker in distress west of Bloody Foreland Point.

A detailed search of the area whilst the drone team and members of the shore team searched the coastline.

Following an extensive search it was determined that no one was in need of assistance and all resources were stood down.

It is believed that the object initially spotted may have been some form of marine life.

Whilst returning to station the boat team was re-tasked to assist a small powerboat in difficulty close to Gola Island, when the the vessel was towed back to Bunbeg Harbour.