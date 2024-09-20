Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Bunbeg Coast Guard stood down following search for kayaker in distress

A Bunbeg Coast Guard search was stood down after reports of a kayaker in distress yesterday evening.

They had been tasked by MRCC Malin Head following reports from members of the public of the kayaker in distress west of Bloody Foreland Point.

A detailed search of the area whilst the drone team and members of the shore team searched the coastline.

Following an extensive search it was determined that no one was in need of assistance and all resources were stood down.

It is believed that the object initially spotted may have been some form of marine life.

Whilst returning to station the boat team was re-tasked to assist a small powerboat in difficulty close to Gola Island, when the the vessel was towed back to Bunbeg Harbour.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

News, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn and Doherty selected by Sinn Féin to run in General Election

20 September 2024
1_gettyimages-1345284411-612x612
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest electricity bills in Ireland

20 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

British PM says government may fund rebuild of Casement Park

20 September 2024
460659183_1559490458077445_3975227813178519999_n
News, Top Stories

Bunbeg Coast Guard stood down following search for kayaker in distress

20 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

News, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn and Doherty selected by Sinn Féin to run in General Election

20 September 2024
1_gettyimages-1345284411-612x612
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest electricity bills in Ireland

20 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

British PM says government may fund rebuild of Casement Park

20 September 2024
460659183_1559490458077445_3975227813178519999_n
News, Top Stories

Bunbeg Coast Guard stood down following search for kayaker in distress

20 September 2024
letterkenny sign
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny is the third largest labour catchment in Western Region

20 September 2024
Royal-Courts-of-Justice-in-Belfast-640x426-1-640x320
News, Top Stories

Belfast Court of Appeal to make judgement regarding Troubles Legacy Act

20 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube