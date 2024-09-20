Controversy as late penalty drama denies Shamrock Rovers victory in Derry

Derry City scored a late penalty to draw 1-1 with Shamrock Rovers in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Rovers went in at the break 1-0 up thanks to a Dylan Watts effort on 26 minutes.

Derry pressed for an equaliser in the second half but the game was thrown into controversy when the home side were awarded a late penalty after Patrick McEleney went down easily in the box.

Patrick Hoban slotted home and the game finished 1-1 much to the anger of the travelling Shamrock Rovers contingent.

League-leaders Shelbourne were beaten 1-0 by Galway United which means the Candy Stripes have closed the gap to just three points at the summit of the Premier Division.

In other results, St. Patrick’s Athletic beat Waterford 3-0 and Bohemians were beaten 1-0 at home to Drogheda.

Martin Holmes has the full time report from Derry…