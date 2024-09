Finn Harps took a valuable point from their trip to play newly-crowned First Division Champions Cork City at Turner’s Cross this evening.

Having led 2-0 at half time after goals from Tony McNamee and Success Edogun, Harps were pegged back in the second period thanks to a brace from Seanie Maguire.

After the game, boss Darren Murphy said he would have taken a draw before the game and that his side are “still in the mix” for the play-off places. He spoke to Trevor Welch…