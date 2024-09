New CSO data has revealed that Donegal has the lowest electricity bills in Ireland.

In Donegal, the median bill was €726 – down by €20 compared to 2022.

In 2021, the mid-point electricity bill in Donegal was €1,066.

The median annual electricity bill in Ireland was €880 last year, which was 3% lower than 2022.

The lowest electricity bills were found mostly along the west coast, while the counties with the highest bills were typically in the east and south east.