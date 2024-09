A significant upgrade to Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre was unveiled today.

The 125-meter extension to the smooth point quay aims to address congestion, expedite vessel turnaround times, and provide sheltered winter berths for larger fishing vessels.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, officiated at the opening ceremony.

He praised the €35 million project as a valuable addition to the Killybegs fishing community.