FinTrU to officially open new Letterkenny premises

Full press release:

FinTrU, a global technology-enabled Client Lifecycle Management solutions company, has announced the official opening of its new premises at Windyhall, Letterkenny. This state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth and commitment to expanding its base in the Republic of Ireland and cross border region.

The new office building is designed to foster innovation and collaboration amongst employees. It includes an array of meeting rooms, communal areas, dedicated training space and technological infrastructure – which enables connectivity between FinTrU’s global network of offices and client sites. FinTrU Ireland now employs 100 people locally and was previously based at CoLab.

Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers TD, will officially open FinTrU Ireland’s new Letterkenny office at an event attended by the company’s local, national and international stakeholders.

Sylvester Clancy, FinTrU Ireland Site Lead, said: “We are delighted to announce the official opening of our new premises here at Windyhall. FinTrU is celebrating two years in Letterkenny and we are looking to the future with excitement as we embark on a new chapter. With FinTrU’s unique position in the cross border region, we offer clients the opportunity to work with a multi-jurisdictional team across our North West Campus in Letterkenny and Derry/Londonderry.”

“Our established partnerships have enabled us to become an important part of the local community, whilst giving the talent in the region the opportunity to work in a fast-paced, exciting global environment. We have a close relationship with Atlantic Technological University Donegal – both on and off the pitch. We sponsor the university sports teams and collaborate with academic staff on curriculum evolution and early career opportunities – including our Letterkenny Graduate and Placement Programmes which are now open for applications.”

Minister for Finance, Jack Chambers TD, said of the news: ’It’s incredibly positive to see companies like FinTrU opening an office in Letterkenny, driving job creation and economic growth in the north west region. Their commitment to Donegal, with this new office, is not only a positive development for Letterkenny but also for the broader financial services ecosystem. Their innovative approach and industry expertise are strong additions to this thriving sector.’’

Katrien Roppe, FinTrU Chief of Staff, added: “Our team has delivered an inspiring and dynamic work environment for our people. Our Letterkenny site has expanded training and social areas which empower our employees to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit in a setting that promotes innovation and connectivity.”

Michael Lohan, IDA CEO, said: ‘’The establishment of this state-of-the-art facility is a testament to FinTrU’s long-term commitment to Ireland and to Letterkenny. This investment reinforces Ireland’s reputation as a top destination for global companies seeking to innovate and grow. IDA Ireland is proud to support companies like FinTrU as they continue to innovate and thrive in this growing tech hub.’’

You can read more about and apply for FinTrU’s Financial Services Graduate Programme and Financial Services Placement Programme by visiting the company careers page.