Higgins defends McEleney: “He’s the most honest professional I’ve ever worked with”

Derry City equalised in injury time against Shamrock Rovers to clinch a 1-1 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

In the dying minutes, a controversial penalty was awarded to the home side when Patrick McEleney went to ground and the ref pointed to the spot.

Following criticism of McEleney, Higgins has defended him and says he is the most honest professional he has ever worked with.

The Candy Stripes boss gave his thoughts to the assembled press including Martin Holmes after the game…

Brian Maher also spoke to Martin Holmes after full time…