Higgins defends McEleney: “He’s the most honest professional I’ve ever worked with”

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City equalised in injury time against Shamrock Rovers to clinch a 1-1 draw at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

In the dying minutes, a controversial penalty was awarded to the home side when Patrick McEleney went to ground and the ref pointed to the spot.

Following criticism of McEleney, Higgins has defended him and says he is the most honest professional he has ever worked with.

The Candy Stripes boss gave his thoughts to the assembled press including Martin Holmes after the game…

 

Brian Maher also spoke to Martin Holmes after full time…

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
News, Audio, Playback

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday, September 20th

20 September 2024
Garda-Logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Eight new garda recruits for Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim falls short – Cllr McMonagle

20 September 2024
Screenshot 2024-09-20 164628
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns raised that proposed Gweedore group home may be off the table

20 September 2024
peanut allergy allergen
News, Top Stories

FSAI issues peanut allergy warning for mustard containing products

20 September 2024
Advertisement

