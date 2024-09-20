Joe Boyle looks ahead to huge night for both Finn Harps and Derry City

It’s a big night of SSE Airtricity League action with important games for both Finn Harps and Derry City.

Harps travel to play newly-crowned First Division champions Cork City at Turner’s Cross knowing that an away win will keep their play-off chances well and truly alive heading into the final five games of the season.

Darren Murphy’s side currently sit sixth, one place outside the play-off spots and just two points off Bray Wanderers and Athlone Town.

Derry City, meanwhile, are chasing the league title in the Premier Division and a win tonight against reigning champions Shamrock Rovers would keep the pressure on league-leaders Shelbourne.

Joe Boyle spoke to Oisin Kelly to preview tonight’s fixtures…