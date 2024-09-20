Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Letterkenny is the third largest labour catchment in Western Region

Letterkenny is now the third largest labour catchment in the Western Region of Ireland.

There are now over 23,500 workers living in the catchment.

This is one of the findings of a new report carried out by the Western Development Commission (WDC), which has carried out in-depth research into the commuting patterns of those at work in the Region.

With over 23,500 workers living in the Letterkenny town labour catchment, this is approximately 2.4 times the number of workers living in the town itself.

This highlights the greater labour supply available beyond the immediate town boundary.

Of those living in the Letterkenny town labour catchment, 46.6% (10,942) are employed within Letterkenny town and 53.4% (12,500) are employed outside the town in centres ranging from close by such as Lifford (2.4%) to centres further away such as Dublin city (1.1%).

Key employment destinations outside the town are Donegal Rural (21%), Northern Ireland (5.6%) and Ballybofey/Stranorlar (2.8%).

 

 

 

DonegalGElaunch24@LK-10
News, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn and Doherty selected by Sinn Féin to run in General Election

20 September 2024
1_gettyimages-1345284411-612x612
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest electricity bills in Ireland

20 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

British PM says government may fund rebuild of Casement Park

20 September 2024
460659183_1559490458077445_3975227813178519999_n
News, Top Stories

Bunbeg Coast Guard stood down following search for kayaker in distress

20 September 2024
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

