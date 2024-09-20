Letterkenny is the third largest labour catchment in Western Region

Letterkenny is now the third largest labour catchment in the Western Region of Ireland.

There are now over 23,500 workers living in the catchment.

This is one of the findings of a new report carried out by the Western Development Commission (WDC), which has carried out in-depth research into the commuting patterns of those at work in the Region.

With over 23,500 workers living in the Letterkenny town labour catchment, this is approximately 2.4 times the number of workers living in the town itself.

This highlights the greater labour supply available beyond the immediate town boundary.

Of those living in the Letterkenny town labour catchment, 46.6% (10,942) are employed within Letterkenny town and 53.4% (12,500) are employed outside the town in centres ranging from close by such as Lifford (2.4%) to centres further away such as Dublin city (1.1%).

Key employment destinations outside the town are Donegal Rural (21%), Northern Ireland (5.6%) and Ballybofey/Stranorlar (2.8%).