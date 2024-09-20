Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Mac Lochlainn and Doherty selected by Sinn Féin to run in General Election

Sinn Féin Deputies Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have been selected by their party to run in the upcoming General Election.

The Sinn Féin convention took place yesterday evening at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny and was hosted by the Sinn Féin MP for the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency, Pat Cullen MP.

The Deputies had been nominated to stand by 12 local Sinn Féin cumanns in Donegal with there being no other nominations.

Both sitting TDs already, Deputy Doherty is the Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Finance and Deputy Leader of the party whilst Deputy Mac Lochlainn is the party’s Chief Whip and Spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DonegalGElaunch24@LK-10
News, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn and Doherty selected by Sinn Féin to run in General Election

20 September 2024
1_gettyimages-1345284411-612x612
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest electricity bills in Ireland

20 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

British PM says government may fund rebuild of Casement Park

20 September 2024
460659183_1559490458077445_3975227813178519999_n
News, Top Stories

Bunbeg Coast Guard stood down following search for kayaker in distress

20 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

DonegalGElaunch24@LK-10
News, Top Stories

Mac Lochlainn and Doherty selected by Sinn Féin to run in General Election

20 September 2024
1_gettyimages-1345284411-612x612
News, Top Stories

Donegal has lowest electricity bills in Ireland

20 September 2024
Casement
News, Top Stories

British PM says government may fund rebuild of Casement Park

20 September 2024
460659183_1559490458077445_3975227813178519999_n
News, Top Stories

Bunbeg Coast Guard stood down following search for kayaker in distress

20 September 2024
letterkenny sign
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny is the third largest labour catchment in Western Region

20 September 2024
Royal-Courts-of-Justice-in-Belfast-640x426-1-640x320
News, Top Stories

Belfast Court of Appeal to make judgement regarding Troubles Legacy Act

20 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube