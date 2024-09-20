Mac Lochlainn and Doherty selected by Sinn Féin to run in General Election

Sinn Féin Deputies Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty have been selected by their party to run in the upcoming General Election.

The Sinn Féin convention took place yesterday evening at the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny and was hosted by the Sinn Féin MP for the Fermanagh South Tyrone constituency, Pat Cullen MP.

The Deputies had been nominated to stand by 12 local Sinn Féin cumanns in Donegal with there being no other nominations.

Both sitting TDs already, Deputy Doherty is the Sinn Féin Spokesperson for Finance and Deputy Leader of the party whilst Deputy Mac Lochlainn is the party’s Chief Whip and Spokesperson for Fisheries and the Marine.