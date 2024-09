Officials from the Office of Public Works have been asked to appear before the Public Accounts Committee next month.

It’s in relation to the bike shed installed in Leinster House, which cost the tax payer more than €336,000.

Earlier this week in the Dáil, Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó’Fergháil described the ordeal as an “embarrassment”.

The Independent reports that the committee will also be requesting all documentation related to the timeline and delivery of the project.