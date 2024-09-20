Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rory Gallagher “fully intends” to return to inter county management

Rory Gallagher says he “fully intends” to return to inter-county management.

The former Derry Manager has released a statement issued by his solicitors indicating he will return to the top level of management in the near future.

Gallagher was “temporarily debarred” by the GAA last year following claims of abuse made by his estranged wife Nicola.

A DRA challenge went in favour of Gallagher who has since been coaching at Corduff in County Monaghan.

The Fermanagh native has been strongly linked with a return to the Derry senior managers position but that scenario has been met with strong resistance from some quarters in the Oak Leaf County.

After two separate investigations in recent years, Rory Gallagher has not been charged with any offence.

