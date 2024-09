Derry GAA have ruled out the possibility of former manager Rory Gallagher returning as boss of the county’s senior footballers.

The Oak Leaf county have been without a manager since Mickey Harte’s departure earlier this year.

Gallagher left the Derry job in May of 2023 after allegations of abuse were made by his estranged wife, Nicola.

Gallagher denied the allegations.

A Derry GAA statement said the Fermanagh native was “not in consideration for the position” of the vacant manager’s job.