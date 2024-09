Termon are the first team to book their spot in the Intermediate Football Final after a 2-14 to 1-08 win over Naomh Muire at O’Donnell Park this afternoon.

Naomh Muire had equalised well into the second half to make it 1-08 apiece but Termon finished excellently and hit another 1-07 without reply to run out comfortable 9-point winners.

After the game, Termon manager Caolan McDaid gave his thoughts to Daire Bonnar…