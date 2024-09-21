Cockhill Celtic beaten in President’s Cup Final

Cockhill Celtic lost 2-0 to Enniskillen Rangers in this afternoon’s President’s Cup Final in Ballinamallard.
Jake Brown and Joel Byrne got the goals for the Fermanagh side.
Highland’s Chris Ashmore was on hand at full time…
Cockhill Celtic lost 2-0 to Enniskillen Rangers in this afternoon’s President’s Cup Final in Ballinamallard.
Jake Brown and Joel Byrne got the goals for the Fermanagh side.
Highland’s Chris Ashmore was on hand at full time…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland