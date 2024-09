Dungloe defeated Glenswilly in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Quarter Final in Falcarragh this afternoon.

It finished 2-08 to 0-13 in favour of the Dungloe men and the result will be seen by many as the shock of the championship so far.

Dungloe manager Dessie Gallagher gave his thoughts to Highland’s Maureen O’Donnell at full time…