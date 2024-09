Gardaí are urging attendees of this weekend’s matches at O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, to park responsibly or face fines.

They say to avoid parking on footpaths, especially in the Ballymacool estate and along the main road.

Parking in a way that obstructs emergency access is strictly prohibited.

Gardaí will be patrolling the area and will issue fixed charge penalty notices to anyone found violating these parking regulations.