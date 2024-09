FAI Junior Cup Champions Cockhill Celtic were beaten 2-0 by IFA Junior Cup Champions Enniskillen Rangers in the FAI/IFA President’s Cup Final in Ballinamallard this afternoon.

A disappointed Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen spoke to Highland’s Chris Ashmore after the game…

Chris managed to get the thoughts of Enniskillen goalscorer Jake Brown…

Ex-Manchester United and Northern Ireland goalkeeper Roy Carroll was at today’s game. He also spoke to Chris after full time…