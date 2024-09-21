Means tests criticised for ignoring disabled people’s needs

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, has criticized means tests for disability allowance, stating that they fail to recognize the realities faced by disabled people.

He expressed his support for a motion calling for urgent action on disability and special needs provision.

Pringle emphasized the need to acknowledge the true cost of disability.

Outlining the numerous challenges faced by disabled individuals in their daily lives, he highlighted how means tests can force people into dependency on their spouses after marriage: