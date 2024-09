The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting last night over pager explosions in Lebanon this week.

Walkie-talkies were detonated in the country on Wednesday, a day after pagers used by Hezbollah blew up.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 450 wounded in the second wave, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

Independent TD Cathal Berry says the nature of the attacks are unlike anything we’ve seen before.