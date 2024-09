St Michaels defeated Kilcar by a single point after a pulsating encounter at Davy Brennan Memorial Park this afternoon.

Having been 7 points down at the interval, Kilcar were awarded a penalty mid-way through the second half which ‘keeper Mark Anthony McGinley saved.

St Michaels manager Cathal Sweeney spoke to Pauric Hilferty at full time and said the moment was the “turning point” in the game…