Donegal Club Championship Results – Sunday 22/09/24

Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals:
St Michael’s 2-08 – 0-13 CLG Chill Chartha
Gaoth Dobhair 0-09 – 0-07 Four Masters
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final:
Málainn/Malin 2-10 – 1-10 Naomh Columba
Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals:
St Michael’s 2-08 – 0-13 CLG Chill Chartha
Gaoth Dobhair 0-09 – 0-07 Four Masters
Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final:
Málainn/Malin 2-10 – 1-10 Naomh Columba
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland