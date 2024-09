Gaoth Dobhair have been Four Masters by 9 points to 7 in the last of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals this afternoon.

After going in at 4 points apiece at half time, it was Gaoth Dobhair who managed to edge a close contest as Ethan Harkin popped over the insurance score in injury time.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne were there for Highland Radio Sunday Sport…