Gaoth Dobhair’s 0-09 to 0-07 victory over Four Masters this afternoon sealed their place in the last four of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Semi Finals.

The draw for the semi-finals was made directly after the game – it pitted Gaoth Dobhair against St. Eunans and St. Michael’s against Dungloe.

Gaoth Dobhair’s Gary McFadden spoke to Highland Radio’s Maureen O’Donnell after full time…