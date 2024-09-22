Inishowen Football League & FAI Junior Cup Results 22/09/24

Inishowen Football League
Friday 20th September
COD Cup
Rashenny FC 3 Carn Youths 2
Saturday 21st
Presidents Cup
Cockhill Celtic 0 Enniskillen Rangers 2
Sunday 22nd
FAI Junior Cup
Illies Celtic 1 Aileach FC 4
Buncrana Hearts 1 Kilmacrennan Celtic 2
Greencastle FC 3 Ballybofey United 2
Culdaff FC 0 Swilly Rovers 6
Fanad United 2 Carn FC 0
Clonmany Shamrocks 4 Monaghan United 0
Newtowne Celtic 0 Redcastle United 5
Division One
Glengad United 1 Aileach Res 1
Dunree United 1 Buncrana Res 0
Cockhill Youth 7 Carn Youth 0
Moville Celtic 1 QPS 6
Gleneely Colts 2 Rashenny FC 1
Inishowen Engineering Division Two
Dunree Res 4 QPS 4
Cockhill RES 4 Illies Res 5
Moville Res 0 Rashenny YOUTH 3
Aileach Youth 3 Cockhill COLTS 2
Clonmany Res 2 Rashenny RES 0
Glengad Res 1 Carn Res 1
Carrowmena FC 6 Redcastle Res 4
Sea Rovers 2 Culdaff Res 0