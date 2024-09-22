Naomh Columba progress to set up Intermediate Final with Termon

Naomh Columba defeated Malin 2-10 to 1-10 in the Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final at the O’Donnell Park this afternoon.
With the full time report, here’s Daire Bonnar…
Daire spoke to Naomh Columba’s Aaron Doherty after full time…
Naomh Columba defeated Malin 2-10 to 1-10 in the Intermediate Football Championship Semi Final at the O’Donnell Park this afternoon.
With the full time report, here’s Daire Bonnar…
Daire spoke to Naomh Columba’s Aaron Doherty after full time…
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland