Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Draw

The draw for the semi finals of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Semi Finals has been made.

It will be:

St. Michaels v Dungloe

St. Eunan’s v Gaoth Dobhair

With the details, here’s Highland’s Oisin Kelly…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

354771-1600x1066-people-holding-candles-side-view
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vigil taking place to remember women killed in the North since 2020

22 September 2024
461089465_851296180516791_2591363802600587548_n
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after dangerous driving incidents in Buncrana

22 September 2024
stephen donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister accuses National Children’s Hospital developers of excessively extracting tax-payer money

22 September 2024
460727639_1034971745089578_4574915274971015925_n
News, Top Stories

Vessel rescued off of Carrigan Head

22 September 2024
Advertisement

Related News

354771-1600x1066-people-holding-candles-side-view
News, Audio, Top Stories

Vigil taking place to remember women killed in the North since 2020

22 September 2024
461089465_851296180516791_2591363802600587548_n
News, Top Stories

Investigation underway after dangerous driving incidents in Buncrana

22 September 2024
stephen donnelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

Health Minister accuses National Children’s Hospital developers of excessively extracting tax-payer money

22 September 2024
460727639_1034971745089578_4574915274971015925_n
News, Top Stories

Vessel rescued off of Carrigan Head

22 September 2024
Ashling-Murphy-vigil-Ireland-2
News, Top Stories

Study shows ‘femicide’ is on the rise

22 September 2024
xr:d:DAGB1XtsbYg:4,j:5027567311913062777,t:24040813
News, Audio, Top Stories

Irish postal votes could be crucial for upcoming US Presidential election

22 September 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube