Senior Club Championship Semi-Final Draw

The draw for the semi finals of the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship Semi Finals has been made.
It will be:
St. Michaels v Dungloe
St. Eunan’s v Gaoth Dobhair
With the details, here’s Highland’s Oisin Kelly…
