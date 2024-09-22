Superbike Racing: Good weekend for Rhys Irwin at Mondello Park

It’s been a good weekend for Rhys Irwin at Mondello Park .
The Kilmacrennan superbike rider set a new track record yesterday on Day 1 and and continued to dominate again today.
He led from flag to flag and took the his second win of the weekend.
